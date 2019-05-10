Nine Arrested in Henderson County Drug Roundup

Nine Arrested in Henderson County Drug Roundup

May 10th, 2019 Henderson County, Kentucky

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

A narcotics roundup landed nine people in jail. The Henderson Police Department conducted a narcotics roundup on May 8th and arrested the following:

  • Shelby Tompkins was charged with TICS> 2g meth and possession of meth.
  • Carl Powell was charged with TICS>2g meth.  A search warrant was served resulting in the seizure of 9.9g of meth with a street value of $900.
  • John King was charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to use a turn signal and failure to change the address on his license.
  • Stacy Worship was charged with trafficking marijuana less than 8 oz. A search warrant was served on the residence resulting in the seizure of $1,300 in cash.
  • Ethan Rauch was charged with trafficking marijuana less than 8 oz. and trafficking a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.
  • Charles Stewart was charged with two counts of TICS> 2g meth.
  • Austin Beck was charged with TICS> 2g meth.
  • Gregory Grisham was charged with TICS> 2g meth.
  • Matt Brook was charged with TICS> 2g meth and possession of meth, two counts of fleeing on foot and tampering with physical evidence.

Comments

comments

Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Tumblr

Related Posts

© 2015-2019 Bayou City Broadcasting Evansville, Inc. All rights reserved.