Nine Arrested in Henderson County Drug Roundup

A narcotics roundup landed nine people in jail. The Henderson Police Department conducted a narcotics roundup on May 8th and arrested the following:

Shelby Tompkins was charged with TICS> 2g meth and possession of meth.

was charged with TICS> 2g meth and possession of meth. Carl Powell was charged with TICS>2g meth. A search warrant was served resulting in the seizure of 9.9g of meth with a street value of $900.

was charged with TICS>2g meth. A search warrant was served resulting in the seizure of 9.9g of meth with a street value of $900. John King was charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to use a turn signal and failure to change the address on his license.

was charged with possession of meth, possession of drug paraphernalia, failure to use a turn signal and failure to change the address on his license. Stacy Worship was charged with trafficking marijuana less than 8 oz. A search warrant was served on the residence resulting in the seizure of $1,300 in cash.

was charged with trafficking marijuana less than 8 oz. A search warrant was served on the residence resulting in the seizure of $1,300 in cash. Ethan Rauch was charged with trafficking marijuana less than 8 oz. and trafficking a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school.

was charged with trafficking marijuana less than 8 oz. and trafficking a controlled substance within 1,000 feet of a school. Charles Stewart was charged with two counts of TICS> 2g meth.

was charged with two counts of TICS> 2g meth. Austin Beck was charged with TICS> 2g meth.

was charged with TICS> 2g meth. Gregory Grisham was charged with TICS> 2g meth.

was charged with TICS> 2g meth. Matt Brook was charged with TICS> 2g meth and possession of meth, two counts of fleeing on foot and tampering with physical evidence.

Comments

comments