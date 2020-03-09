Nighttime Lane Closures on I-70 This Week Under State Road 39

The Indiana Department of Transportation announces work on the new State Road 39 Bridge will have lane closures on I-70 to construct formwork and safety railings for the bridge copings.

The left lane on I-70 westbound under the S.R. 39 Bridge will be closed beginning at 9 p.m. Wednesday, March 11. Once the work over the left lane is complete the contractor will close the right lane.

On Thursday, March 12 the same work will occur in the eastbound lanes of I-70. Work should be wrapped up by 6 a.m. the following morning.

Milestone Contractors LP was awarded the $16.2 million contract. This project will redesign this interchange to a Diverging Diamond Interchange (DDI).

