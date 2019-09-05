Nicki Minaj Tweets Plan to ‘Retire to Focus on Family’

Rapper Nicki Minaj announced that she is retiring from music to focus on having a family.

She made the announcement Thursday on Twitter.

I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘♥️🦄 — Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019

The rapper announced on ‘Queen Radio’ she obtained her marriage license and plans to marry her partner, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty.

