Nicki Minaj Tweets Plan to ‘Retire to Focus on Family’
Rapper Nicki Minaj announced that she is retiring from music to focus on having a family.
She made the announcement Thursday on Twitter.
I’ve decided to retire & have my family. I know you guys are happy now. To my fans, keep reppin me, do it til da death of me, ❌ in the box- cuz ain’t nobody checkin me. ✅ Love you for LIFE 😘♥️🦄
— Mrs. Petty (@NICKIMINAJ) September 5, 2019
The rapper announced on ‘Queen Radio’ she obtained her marriage license and plans to marry her partner, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty.