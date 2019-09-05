Entertainment

Nicki Minaj Tweets Plan to ‘Retire to Focus on Family’

Rapper Nicki Minaj announced that she is retiring from music to focus on having a family.

She made the announcement Thursday on Twitter.

The rapper announced on ‘Queen Radio’ she obtained her marriage license and plans to marry her partner, Kenneth “Zoo” Petty.

