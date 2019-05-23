Nick Jr. Live Coming!

Attention parents: your kids watch them on TV, now they can see their favorite characters LIVE!

Nick Jr. is headed to Old National Events Plaza, December 7 & 8, with their new show “Move to the Music”.

You’re invited to sing, dance, clap, cheer and move to the music with your friends from Nick Jr. in this new musical spectacular! Nick Jr. Live! Move to the Music features PAW Patrol pups Marshall and Rubble, Dora the Explorer, Bubble Guppies’ Molly and Gil, Rod and Penny from Top Wing, Shimmer and Shine, and Blue from the new Blue’s Clues & You, together on stage for the first time! Sing along as you’re transported to familiar locations like Bubbletucky and Zahramay Falls, and get ready for surprise on-screen guest appearances from even more Nick Jr. friends.

This interactive, one-of-a-kind Nick Jr. celebration is sure to excite the entire family!

Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 31 at 10am!

