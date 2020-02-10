NFGFC Accepting Nominations for Schools to Receive $100k Gym

The typical school gym could be a thing of the past for some lucky schools across Indiana.

The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) is looking to gift a state of the art $100,000 fitness center to three Indiana schools as part of its 2020 ‘DONT QUIT!’ Campaign.

“The National Foundation for Governors’ Fitness Councils (NFGFC) has partnered with Governor Eric Holcomb to bring the DON’T QUIT! Campaign to the State of Indiana this year,” the NFGFC said in a statement.

Excited to announce we just launched our DON’T QUIT! Campaign in Indiana! Nominations are open for all Elem & Middle School in the state. Visit https://t.co/4xZ1bBMv8s to nominate your school today! @GovHolcomb @EducateIN @AnthemFDN #fitness #MondayMotivation — NatGovFit (@NatGovFit) February 3, 2020



Meant to help target childhood obesity, the centers are financed through public and private partnerships with companies such as The Coca-Cola Company, Anthem Foundation, Wheels Up and Nike, and does not rely on taxpayer dollars or state funding.

The campaign has plans to make its way into all fifty states over the coming years, though at this time, only schools in Indiana, Kentucky, Alabama, and Oklahoma are eligible for nominations.

Those wishing to nominate a school in one of the eligible states may do so from February 3, 2020, until March 20, 2020.

You can find more information in addition to the nomination forms on the NFGFC’s website here.

