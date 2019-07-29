Next Presenter in EVPL’S SPEAK: An Explorative Lecture Series

The EVPL’s SPEAK: An Explorative Lecture Series has been featuring some of the best speakers, and next month’s presenter is no different.

Author and Associate Professor of Political Science Virginia Eubanks will be the next featured presenter in Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library’s SPEAK: An Explorative Lecture Series. On Thursday, August 22 at 7:00 pm in the Browning Rooms at EVPL Central, Virginia Eubanks will speak about the impact of data mining, policy algorithms, and her book, Automating Inequality: How High-Tech Tools Profile, Police, and Punish the Poor. In Automating Inequality, Virginia Eubanks investigates data-based discrimination, how technology affects civil and human rights, and economic equity. Automating Inequality was also the winner of the McGannon Center Book Prize for 2018. For two decades, Virginia Eubanks has worked in community technology and economic justice movements. She was a founding member of the Our Data Bodies Project and a 2016-2017 Fellow at New America. This event is free and open to the public. SPEAK: An Explorative Lecture Series is a lecture and discussion series that brings in authors and thought leaders. EVPL hopes through the SPEAK initiative to further our vision of communities united through shared exploration and understanding by supporting and encouraging conversation.

You can find the Facebook event here.

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments