Next Phase of Reopening Kentucky’s Health Care Sector Begins Wednesday
Kentucky will begin the next phase of reopening its health care sector on Wednesday, Gov. Andy Beshear said Tuesday. During a live press conference, the Cabinet for Health and Family Services issued directives governing the reopening hospitals and other health care facilities.
Hospitals and care facilities can begin non-emergency surgeries and procedures at 50% of their COVID-19-era patient volume.
Starting May 27, facilities will determine their own patient capacities as long as progress continues.
Phase 2 will begin May 22 with restaurant reopenings and at a later date allow movie theaters, fitness centers, campgrounds, childcare facilities, and youth sports to reopen.
June 1 is the target date for movie theaters and fitness centers.
