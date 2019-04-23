News for Foodies!

Attention fellow foodies, there’s a lot of movement in the restaurant scene, lately…here’s what’s new.

It’s Mardi Gras year round at Catfish Willy’s on East Virginia Street, with oysters and crab legs, but now that the weather is getting warmer?

They’ve added icy, fruity summer drinks like pina coladas, along with strawberry and peach daiquiris.

They also have house specialty cocktails like Fishbowl Punch or Pineapple Paradise.





And this weekend is your chance to “Frolic on Franklin”!

And you only have one day left to get tickets!

This formal attire event includes an elegant steak dinner with salad, green beans, macaroni and cheese, baked potatoes, rolls and dessert courtesy of Lamasco Bar and Grill, Leroy’s Tavern, Pistons, Franklin Street Pizza Factory, Culinary Innovations by April Boeke, Be Happy Pie Company, and Piece of Cake.

Frolic tickets are $125 per couple.

And Tiki Time is finally open…almost.

The popular river bar and grill celebrated the arrival of warmer temps with a soft launch Sunday, and will be open weekends until mid May; then daily after that.

And if Tiki is opening, Marina Pointe is right behind them!

KC’s Marina Pointe opens this Thursday with the “CMT Next Women of Country” tour with Clare Dunn and Hannah Ellis!

They predict this concert will sell out…you can get your tickets online for $15, or wait and pay $20 at the door the night of.

Dewig Meats’ Annual Open House and Customer Appreciation Day starts this week!

They’ll have huge sales on meat, cheese, chicken, turkey, fish, fruit, vegetables, beer, wine, condiments, t-shirts and much more!

Sales start on Thursday, and are good through Saturday.

Saturday is a fun day with inflatables, rides on Haubstadt’s first firetruck and games for the kids.

If you have any delicious news on the food front, be sure to send it my way…and don’t forget to eat local!

Like what I do? See more on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville Channel.

And find that epic city calendar at The Best Day Ever Evansville.

Comments

comments