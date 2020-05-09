Newly Reopened Businesses Get Creative With Mother’s Day Gifts

Newly reopened businesses are using their imaginations to sell the perfect gift for mom this Mother’s Day weekend.

Normally, Mother’s Day weekend is a huge money maker for small businesses. And with some shops now able to re-open with safety regulations in place, as a part of stage two of Gov. Eric Holcomb’s plan to reopen the state, they’re looking to make back some of those normal profits they’d get from the holiday.

Mihir Paranjape, owner of Painting With A Twist Evansville, says Mother’s Day is often so busy, that his contract artists work all weekend long.

“So, at times, we’ve had their moms come in during Mother’s Day and paint with them,” he says. “So, it’s the busiest day, but we have to adapt to this situation as well.”

Doing so by offering take home canvas kits. They’ve already sold over two hundreds kits already. But it’s still not the normal profits they would see.

“Usually, Mother’s Day is our busiest time and we have sold out classes,” Paranjape says. “But with the pandemic of course, our studio just opened.”

While River City Coffee + Goods in Evansville, started online floral sales early, before officially reopening their physical store on Friday, May 8th.

“Any gift giving holiday, we have a lot of people come in,” says owner, Heather Vaught. “But yeah, Mother’s Day is definitely one of our biggest. So, it’s been interesting getting in on it the last few days, but we’ve had a lot of success so far.”

And while Paranjape isn’t able to see his own mom this Sunday, as she lives in New York, he still encourages people to spend time with their moms if they can.

“If you’re lucky enough to have mom close to you, I think that’s the best thing you can do,” he says. “And you know, create something that you’ll remember this quarantine time with.”

