Newburgh’s Edgewater Grille Set to Close, Reopen Under New Ownership

The Tri-State is saying goodbye, at least for now, to the Edgewater Grille in Newburgh.

This news comes as word of a pending sale for new ownership is set to take place.

The current owners disclosed to the public on Facebook in December that they would be selling, but said there would not be a closure period during the transition – but that’s no longer the case.

On Thursday, The pending sale is expected to conclude. The family says that they’re thankful for the over 2 decades of business in the Tri-State.

The Edgewater Grille will be closed for cleaning and other upkeep until the new owners take over.

