Newburgh Wine Festival Returns for 14th Year

A new and fresh look at the 14th annual Newburgh Wine Festival.

Ashley Nanninga took the reins as executive director of Historic Newburgh Inc. six weeks ago and now after overseeing her first major event, she’s already looking forward to the future.

Nanninga said the event is more than just wine sampling. And with today’s weather, more people turned out for the annual event.

“The weather really helps, I know last year the rain really dampened things, and we were really hoping for a good turnout with the weather and its been perfect,” Nanninga said. “I think everyone is sort of trying to enjoy the first sort of nice weekend this spring.”

Hundreds turned out in the heart of downtown Newburgh, enjoying a sunny day with soaring views of the Ohio River in the backdrop.

Historic Newburgh Inc. puts on the annual event, with all of of the proceeds benefiting the nonprofit. The group works towards historic preservation, economic revitalization and the sustainability of the downtown Newburgh corridor.

“Our main focus is to just come alongside the merchants and town itself and provide them whatever support they need through the nonprofit,” Nanninga said.

From 12 wineries on hand to food trucks, and live music, the 2019 wine festival is now one for the books.

“This is by far one of our most successful events,” Nanninga said.

