Newburgh United Methodist Church Hosts Drive-Thru Food Pantry

One Warrick County church is working to provide essential supplies to those in need during the coronavirus pandemic.

Like many organizations, Newburgh United Methodist Church has had to adjust the way they run things, now offering goods by means of drive-thru only.

“It’s hard for me to go to bed at night thinking there are people that are hungry when we’ve got a place filled with food,” said Craig Duke, Pastor of Newburgh United Methodist Church.

This isn’t the first time that this food pantry has had to step up during a difficult time. From canned goods to toilet paper, Newburgh United Methodist Church has been donating household supplies to those in need for years.

“The last time there was a downturn in the economy, we found that there was a 40% spike in the use of the food pantry, and we were anticipating this happening again, unfortunately,” said Paul Stoops, a member of Newburgh United Methodist Church.

The church is also handling the food safely – using gloves and masks to package the orders before delivering it to a vehicle.

The Newburgh United Methodist Food Pantry is open every Monday from 9:00 a.m. to 11:00 a.m. and provides food (including meat and fresh fruit and vegetables, when available). Donations can also be dropped off during those same hours on Tuesday.

Newburgh United Methodist Church is located at 4178 IN-261 in Newburgh, Indiana.

You can view more information about the church and its food pantry on its website.

