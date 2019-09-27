Newburgh Trains Next Generation of Firefighters

Maybe it is a family tradition, a unique calling or the result of a life-changing experience; it’s not always clear what calls people to the line of duty.

But for some future heroes, their journey starts as an after-school program.

Training high school students has been a tradition at the Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department for more than fifty years.

Today the program instills much more than the basics of fire fighting.

44News’ Jessica Hartman caught up with the cadets during a training session at the old city pool.

There, cadets were practicing their skills as they search a smoke-filled locker room wearing their full gear.

“It is still the same preparation as if they were going into it, graduated from high school, and a full-fledged member of the Newburgh Fire Department or any other organization out there,” explains Newburgh’s Fire Chief Nick Donnan.

Once a week the group of young cadets spends their night taking on the many challenges of fire fighting, from maneuvering a fire hose and searching & rescue techniques to teamwork.

But they are also gaining confidence in themselves and a respect for each other.

“Learning how to do everything; being able to say that I can do these things,” said Bradley Simpson, the program’s Cadet Captain.

“We see a lot of the cadets going to high school wearing that fire department t-shirt,” said Chief Donnan. “They have the privilege to do that and that is exactly what it is. Serving this community, being a part of Newburgh is definitely a privilege.”

It takes a certain kind of person to walk into a burning building almost completely blind. The Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department is hoping this program ignites a passion in the next generation of Hometown Heroes.

“Tthe training requirements, the incident participation, everything; it just keeps increasing from year to year,” said Chief Donnan. “So recruitment and getting people to devote that time is very difficult. Hopefully by starting at a young age and they continue with it.”

Although not every cadet who completes the program finds their calling here, many pull on that battered yellow jacket, strap on the iconic helmet and answer the call with a sense of belonging.

“The brotherhood and helping people,” said Cadet Ethan West.

A sense of obligation.

“It is a hard thing to do sometimes, but it is worth it. If nobody was on this department, we wouldn’t have a fire department. Everyone is volunteer, so someone has to do it,” said Simpson.

And a passion.

“It is awesome! I like helping people,” said Jacob Pritchard, Volunteer Firefighter and 2014 Cadet Program Graduate.

The department has had many cadets go on to volunteer with departments throughout the area and some who are now career firefighters.

The program is open to high school students in the Newburgh area between the ages of 14 and 18.

For more information on the program contact the Newburgh Volunteer Fire Department.

