Newburgh Student Among Finalist in National Spelling Bee

A Newburgh student is among the finalist in the National Spelling Bee.

Pranav Chandar, 11, is a 6th grader student at Castle North Middle School and is representing the area at this year’s Spelling Bee.

Chandar has made it through the first eight rounds of the bee on live tv.

To make it through the seventh round, Chandar had to spell the five letter word, “tufan.”

44News will continue to bring you updates on Chandar’s progress.

For more information on the National Spelling Bee and to see the other students from Indiana, Kentucky, and Illinois: https://spellingbee.com/meet-the-spellers

