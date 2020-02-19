Newburgh Soccer Academy Owner Pleads Guilty to Child Seduction, Intimidation

Early Wednesday in Vanderburgh County Superior Court, 37-year-old Jeremy Tudela pled guilty as charged in connection with a 2019 child seduction case in Evansville.

Indiana State Police arrested Tudela on August 1, 2019, after receiving information that he allegedly had sexual contact with one of his female soccer students.

Tudela is listed as the “owner, technical director, and head instructor at Tudela Soccer Academy” on the Tudela Soccer website.

With no plea agreement offered, Tudela pled guilty to the following charges:

Child Seduction (Level 5 Felony) Child Seduction (Level 5 Felony) Child Seduction (Level 5 Felony) Child Seduction (Level 5 Felony) Intimidation (Class A Misdemeanor)

“Throughout the entire Indiana State Police investigation, overwhelming amounts of evidence pushed Mr. Tudela to plead guilty as charged in this case,” explained Vanderburgh County Prosecutor Nick Hermann. “The victim in this case was unbelievably strong throughout the entire process and we hope everyone involved feels a sense of justice today.”

“The Indiana State Police Detectives left no stone unturned, which meant we were able to hold the line in this case knowing the overwhelming amount of evidence that existed,” explained Deputy Prosecutor Emily Hall.

Vanderburgh County Prosecutor’s Office Victim K9 Wallis was also crucial during this criminal matter; providing support and comfort to the victim in this case on multiple occasions.

Tudela’s sentencing is set for Friday, March 13, 2020, in the Vanderburgh County Superior Court.

