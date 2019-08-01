Newburgh Soccer Academy Owner Arrested on Child Seduction Charges

The owner of Tudela Soccer Academy in Newburgh is behind bars on child seduction charges.

Indiana State Police arrested 37-year-old Jeremy Michael Tudela after receiving information that he allegedly had sexual contact with one of his female soccer student.

The arrest comes after an investigation launched on Monday, July 29th. The investigation revealed Tudela allegedly had sexual contact with the female on several occasions between November 2018 and June 2019

Tudela was arrested Thursday afternoon at approximately 1:30 near his residence without incident and taken to the Vanderburgh County Jail where he is currently being held on a $20,000 cash bond.

He is charged with four counts of child seduction and intimidation.

