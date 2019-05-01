Newburgh Riverfront Pavilion Needs Your Donations

The Newburgh Arts Commission is just $50,000 short of building the Newburgh Riverfront Amphitheater.

So far, $400,000 has been raised through donations and pledges from local businesses and organization, through family grants and pledges, and the sale of commemorative bricks and plaques.

The commission says the Amphitheater will act as an economic simulator for the small business. The commission also seeks to expand rentals of the Lock Master Cottage and Old Lock and Dam Building and expand a flourishing wedding business.

Donations can be made to Historic Newburgh, Inc. at 333 State Street, Newburgh, IN 47630. Please designate Amphitheater.

Comments

comments