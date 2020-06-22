Newburgh Restaurant Employee Tests Positive for Coronavirus

A Warrick County restaurant has alerted customers of their potential exposure to the novel coronavirus after an employee tested positive for the virus.

An employee of the Knob Hill Tavern restaurant in Newburgh, Indiana, has tested positive for COVID-19, owners of the restaurant announced on Saturday.

According to a letter released by Knob Hill Tavern Owners Danny and Karson Kollker, an investigation has identified individuals who have come in direct contact with the team member, and that the health of those who were potentially exposed will be monitored while rigorous, daily cleaning procedures are maintained within the establishment.

The Kollker’s letter says that the restaurant’s COVID-19 positive team member has been asked to self-quarantine, awaiting further notice from their medical provider.

