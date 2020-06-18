Newburgh Officials Break Ground on Splash Pad

Newburgh town officials broke ground on a new splash pad Thursday, June 18th at Lou Dennis Park.

And along with the new three-phase project for the park comes demolishing the vacant pool, which has been shutdown since January 2018 from lack of revenue.

Newburgh town manager Christy Powell said while they still hope for a pool in the future, they are excited about having this new water facility.

“We want to do something for 52 weeks a year,” she said. “We want something for every age group in this park. And a splash park is a sustainable way to give some heat relief to little ones.”

Although there are some mixed feelings from the community about whether installing a new splash pad instead of a pool is the right move for the town.

“I love the fact that they are upgrading the park and trying to make it nice,” said 30-year-long Newburgh resident Jan Schrader. “And I think a lot of kids will have fun with the splash park, so I’m thrilled that they’re doing upgrades on the park.”

And although Castle High School tennis coach Roger Sergesketter lives on the westside of Evansville, he often comes down to Lou Dennis Park to practice with his grandson Andrew, and he still wishes there was a community pool.

“We really need to have some kind of pool for the kids up here,” he said. “But I do like the idea that if they have to demolish it, that at least we’ll make good use of it and the splash park will certainly be used.”

And the town council understands the community’s desire for a pool.

“I think it’s really important for all of the kids in our community to have some place like that in the summer where they can go for heat relief,” Claybourn said. “And learn to swim and learn to dive where they may not have the opportunity to anywhere else.”

The pool is scheduled to be demolished in two weeks while the town leaders hope to secure private grant funding for a pool in the future.

