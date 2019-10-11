Newburgh Nights Are Heating Up!

Craving a night of crisp fall air, meandering in and out of shops, and dining on yummy food and hot beverages?

The Downtown Newburgh Business Collective is looking to create that exact mood this month, with “Downtown Newburgh Nights“!

Newburgh has a lot to offer on Friday nights in October:



Downtown Newburgh Nights is officially here and we’re so excited! Come downtown Newburgh and enjoy the neighborhood! Live music, food, shopping, and community! We can’t wait to see you!

Newburgh Nights are perfect for some light shopping, a great dinner date, or even a family night of wandering…

They are every Friday in October, starting at 4 pm in Downtown Newburgh.

Expect business to have extended hours, seasonal offerings and sales, live musicians, food trucks and fine dining at the area’s restaurants!

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

Comments

comments