A Warrick County Native adds a new award to his resume, a Grammy win.

Jeremy Ferguson, who grew up in Newburgh, started recording music in his parent’s garage.

In 2002, he founded Battle Tapes Recording which is now located in Nashville.

Ferguson was the lead engineer behind Cage the Elephant’s new album Social Cues.

The album took home Best Rock Album at the 62nd Grammy Awards on Sunday.

