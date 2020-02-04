Newburgh Man Pleads Guilty to Battery of a Disabled Person

A Newburgh man is facing up to 66 years in prison after pleading guilty to charges of Battery against a disabled person.

William Putty was a caregiver who was taking care of a 64-year-old person who is autistic, has cerebral palsy, and suffered from seizures.

Evansville Police said that Putty had abused the person multiple times between August 29, 2017 and September 13, 2017. Video surveillance showed Putty forcefully holding the victim in a headlock to give him nasal spray, causing the victim’s nose to bleed, and grabbing and bending his fingers back.

Putty was fired on September 14, 2017 and was arrested following an Evansville Police investigation in January, 2018. He was charged with 11 counts of Battery of Bodily Injury To a Disabled Person. The Level 5 Felony carries one to six years in prison.

On Monday, Putty entered a plea of guilty without a plea agreement. He is scheduled for sentencing on April 3rd at 10 A.M. at Vanderburgh Circuit Court.

