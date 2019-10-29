Newburgh Man Arrested for Child Molesting in Evansville

A Newburgh, Indiana man has been arrested for child molesting in Evansville.

According to an Evansville Police affidavit, 24-year-old Kenneth Hurtz was arrested for four different counts of child molesting. According to the report, the incidents took place between Hurtz and the victim earlier this year in Evansville. When Hurtz was first questioned about the victim, he denied know whom the person was, but later acknowledged it and knowing the person was underage.

Hurtz remains in Vanderburgh County Jail on no bond.

