Newburgh Ice Cream Shop on the Ohio River to Open This Season Despite Rumors

People in Newburgh are concerned they could be losing the only ice cream shop located next to the Ohio river. Ben and Penny’s is a small, family-owned business surrounded by restaurants on the Ohio. Many people are expressing their concerns on social media.

Ben and Penny’s ice cream shop announced it could be closing this season if they could not find a shop manager.

80 degree weather on the Ohio in Newburgh would be dripping with sweat instead of ice cream. Thankfully though the owner’s are not closing the ice cream shop any time soon.

“We heard a lot of rumors, and I guess we created some of them that we are closing Ben and Penny’s,” says owner Ben Nejad who owns the shop with his wife Penelope.

“I think it will be bad because the ice cream is good, the chocolate is good that is what I have had there before. And it would be bad for Newburgh, because we thrive on small local businesses,” says Ben and Penny’s customer Jean Matheson.

A Facebook post from the shop said they might be closing if they couldn’t find a new manager to run the shop.

The owner’s say they did want to close for the season to focus on other business endeavors….

“Until we got so many response from people and they were really kind and they said we can help if you can open this place,” says Nejad.

A Newburgh Summer staple on the Ohio is sticking around.

Ben and Penny’s is the only ice cream shop on the Ohio river. And these empty tables, and chairs will soon be filled in just a few weeks.

“The main reason we opened Ben and Penny was for youngsters to come here and really have a good time, sit outside, and not only enjoy the ice cream or the experience they have, also just enjoy what what was happening along the river,” says Nejad.

Ben and Penny’s is planning on a expeditious remodel so they can open their doors.

“We already choose who we want to run this place for us, yes. So either middle, or end of next week we will have it open,” says Nejad.

