Newburgh Hosting Rivertown Trail Phase III Groundbreaking

The Town of Newburgh is inviting the community to celebrate the groundbreaking for the construction of the third segment of the Rivertown Trail. The groundbreaking is scheduled for May 6th at 4:15 p.m. at the Gene Aurand Trailhead located at the corner of SR662 and Yorkshire Drive.

The one-mile extension will intersect with the Aurand Trailhead on Yorkshire Dr. and meander along SR 662 to Pollack Avenue. With this new section, the greenway will run 4.85 miles, the entire length of Newburgh from Indian Hill Overlook Park on the east side, west to Mulzer’s ball fields.

The groundbreaking ceremony will be followed by a community gathering that will include Town officials who will be available for questions, engineer designs, refreshments, and giveaways.

Additional parking is available at the SR 662 and Main Street public parking lot.

