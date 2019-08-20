Newburgh Ghost Walks Group Tickets on Sale

The 26th annual Historic Newburgh Ghost Walks, will return the third weekend in October!

Ghosts & Guides come to life October 18th, 19th & 20th in downtown Historic Newburgh.

Ghost Walks features stories that are rooted in history.

They have been gleaned from old newspaper articles and from family legends.

Click the story below to see last year’s #SneakPeek of the new spirits!

This is an interactive encounter with history. You will see and hear about the spookier side of Historic Newburgh.

Group ticket sales for the Ghost Walks start on August 1, and general admission ticket sales start on September 1.

Groups of 15 or more can reserve a private tour for their group at a price of $7 per person for State Street or Water Street tour, and $14 per person for hayride tours. Ghost Walks are a great outingfor families, sororities, fraternities, scouting groups, churches, and other large groups! Participants on the Ghost Walks can choose between THREE different haunted tours this year.

·Hayride Tour : Turn of the century tour guides and re-enactors tell history and ghost stories on a hayride through Historic Newburgh’s downtown district. A walk across thehistoric red bridge (optional) will enlighten and frighten. Bring the family for an evening of intrigue and education.

·Water Street Tour: Hear the astonishing tales of events that occurred near Newburgh’s waterfront many years ago. On this tour, attendees will hear ghost stories fromNewburgh’s early settler days, the Civil War Era, and even ghostly events that occurred during the 1900’s. Listen to some of Newburgh’s most mysterious tales, including the tale of the Steamboat Missouri and The Newburgh Tobacco Company’s “Homespun Twist”. This is a great tour for any historic enthusiast!

·State Street Tour: Be prepared to be amazed by the frightening events that took place long ago on this quaint little street. Who would have ever guessed that such agruesome past exists in the charming little town of Newburgh, Indiana? On this tour, attendees will hear stories from the Civil War Era, the Great Depression, and the early 1900’s. Listen to some of Newburgh’s most haunting tales, including the tragedy atFarmer’s Bank, The Exchange Hotel’s slave history, and tales of Hulvershorn’s Coffin Shop. This tour is great for anyone that likes to be spooked!

What to expect: Each tour group is guided through the streets of downtown Newburgh by a tour guide. The guide will stop at certain locations along the tour and tell stories of Newburgh’shaunted past. There are also “ghostly” actors who tell stories along the way. This is not a “haunted house” type tour, so no ghosts will jump out and try to frighten attendees during the tour. The historic tales alone provide a good enough scare. The guided walking tours depart every 12 minutes from Preservation Hall (200 State Street). Each tour lasts approximately an hour and will stay close to the downtown area.

For group ticket inquiries contact the Historic Newburgh office at 812-853-2815. All media inquiries should be directed to Amber Kelly at (317) 695-8548 or visit the website for more information: www.historicnewburgh.org

.

