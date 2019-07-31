Newburgh Ghost Walk Group Tickets on Sale August 1st

It’s almost time for the annual 26th Newburgh Ghost Walks. Group tickets will go on sale Thursday, August 1st and general admission ticket sales will start on September 1st.

The tours begin at Preservation Hall and there are two options you can choose. Ghosts & Guides come to life October 18th, 19th & 20th in downtown Historic Newburgh. Ghost Walks features stories that are rooted in history.

Groups of 15 or more can reserve a private tour for their group at a price of $7 per person for State Street or Water Street tour.

There are also hayrides available for $14 per guest.

