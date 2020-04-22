Newburgh Food Pantry Reopens to Serve the Community

A Warrick County food pantry that had closed to stop the spread of COVID-19 has now re-opened to help those in need.

Co-executive Director of the Newburgh Area Food Pantry Linda Gray says, “But then by Sunday–Easter Sunday–we decided that our mission is to feed the hungry and if we’re not open — we can’t do that.”

The Newburgh Area Food Pantry initially closed down for a few days due to the stay-at-home order but reopened to serve the community.

Though, they have been struggling with their groceries because they’re no longer allowed to buy in bulk.

“Now we operate under the same system as individuals — so we may be limited to five gallons of milk — well we need 10. So, we call on our volunteers to step up and help bring the food to the pantry,” says Gray.

But they have seen more surprise donations than usual — from soap to carts full of tissues — to even eggs from a farmer who wasn’t allowed to sell them anymore due to recent restrictions.

“He didn’t know he could do that and he brought them in bulk. And we always have extra egg cartons. So we repackaged them into individual sizes so that families will have eggs,” says Gray.

The Newburgh Area Food Pantry is open from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Every Monday, Wednesday and Friday but you must have a 47630 area code to qualify

“People are realizing that you know now they’ve lost their job and suddenly they find out they are food insufficient and need some help. that’s what we’re here for,” says Gray.

Comments

comments