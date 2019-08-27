Newburgh Fireworks & Evening in the Park Kicks Off This Weekend

Get ready for food, music, and drinks at the German American Bank Historic Newburgh Fireworks and Evening in the Park. The event will be held on Saturday, August 31st.

5:00 PM – Evening in the Park begins

6:00 PM – Old Dam Band Concert

7:00 PM – Proclamation, Flag Raising & National Anthem

7:15 PM – Performance from The Bad Hats in the beer garden

9:00 PM – Fireworks

VIP Buttons are still on sale! Fireworks Buttons are available at the Newburgh Bell Oaks German American Banking location, the Historic Newburgh Visitors Center, Flutter, The Refinery, Cleo’s Bakery, Newburgh Town Hall and R4 Design, and Honeysuckle Finds.

Comments

comments