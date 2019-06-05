Newburgh Fireworks Button Sale Underway

VIP buttons will be sold again this year for Newburgh’s Fireworks and Evening in the Park. The event is hosted by Historic Newburgh Inc. each July at the Old Lock and Dam Park on the Riverfront in Downtown Newburgh.

The event will kick off Friday, July 5th. Button sales began Saturday, June 1st at the Newburgh Farmers Market starting at $5. German American Volunteers will once again be selling the VIP buttons Saturday at the Newburgh Farmers Market from 8 a.m. – 12 noon.

Buttons will also be available at the Historic Newburgh Visitors Center, 333 State Street Unit B in Newburgh and VIP area passes will be sold online at Historic Newburgh.

Additionally, Fireworks Buttons will also be available at the Newburgh Bell Oaks and Epworth German American Banking locations and select Newburgh retailers. That sale will begin the second week of June.

Comments

comments