Newburgh Declares State of Emergency

The Town Council declared Thursday a state of emergency for Newburgh in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

In the announcement, officials closed all town offices to the public until further notice. Essential business may be handled by calling 812-853-1720 or using the Town website.

Town employees will be working and available to answer phone calls and emails.

Emergency services will remain operational.

Trash pick-up will continue as usual.

page or Town website for updates to public meetings. While our parks remain open at this time, all public restroom facilities are closed.

business 812-853-6412. Utility bills may be paid by mail, on-line or placed in one of the two drop boxes. If you require a receipt please notate on your bill and one will be mailed to you. Anyone using cash should call ahead and make arrangements for drop off. Questions for utility bills can be directed to 812-853-7496 or email utilityoffice@newburgh-in.com. Online payments https://municipalonlinepayments.com/newburghin Payment Drop Boxes are located on the Jennings Street side of Town Hall and on Water Street

in the Town Hall parking lot next to the flag poles.

Please follow the CDC preventive measures to help control and continue the spread of the COVID-19 virus, which includes limiting gatherings to no more than 50 people, keeping social distance from others, frequent hand washing and covering sneezes and coughs. For further information go to www.cdc.gov.



If you believe you have the virus but are not severely ill, please contact one of the free 24-hour nurse triage lines:

Deaconess 812-450-6555

St. Vincent 812-485-2273

All media inquiries should be directed to Christy Powell at (812) 853-1720

