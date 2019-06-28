Newburgh Daycare Worker Arrested for Child Neglect, Battery

An Newburgh daycare owner has been arrested and charged with battery and neglect of a baby.

Elizabeth Dauby is facing charges for injuring a 13-month-old baby back in November last year. According to the probable cause affidavit, Dauby contacted the child’s mother, stating that the child’s arms and legs became rigid and unresponsive. An ambulance was called and took the child to St. Vincent Hospital. The child was found to have bleeding on the brain, along with other issues. The injuries were believed to be suspicious at the time.

In a letter from Riley Physicians with Indiana University Health, it was stated that the baby’s injuries “are most characteristic of abusive head trauma” and that they “would have significant concern for the safety of (the child) or any other dependent in the hands of the caregiver who inflicted his injuries.”

Dauby has already bonded out of jail and will return to court on July 1st.

Comments

comments