Newburgh Closes Several Parks, Trails Due to Storm Damage

The Town of Newburgh has closed several parks and trails due to safety concerns following a strong storm that swept through the town overnight Saturday.

The storm knocked down several trees and caused major damage. The following parks are closed until further notice:

Rivertown Trail

Veterans Monument

Lou Dennis Community Park

Old Lock and Dam Park

Indian Hill Overlook Park

Kiwanis Community Park

AMAX Fields

Newburgh will waive all building permit fees for residents that suffered damage due to the storm. Permits must still be applied, but the fees for the permits will be waived. A building permit must be issued before any work can start on the property.

You can reach the Zoning Administrator, Tavi Wydicks, at 812-853-1720 extension 1 or email twydicks@newburgh-in.gov.

Additionally, town residents have weekly trash pickup by Advanced Disposal and they will be taking tree limbs. The conditions for tree limb removal are as follows:

Tree limbs are not to be over 3″ in diameter and bundled in lengths not to exceed four feet and not to exceed 30 pounds.

You can use duct tape, rope or anything else to bundle the limbs. Anything larger than these requirements will not be picked up by Advanced Disposal.

