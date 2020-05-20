Newburgh Chandler Public Library Offers Curbside Pickup

The Newburgh Chandler Public Library (NCPL) is now offering curbside pickup at its Bell Library location, at 111 Lakeshore Dr in Newburgh, Indiana.

Monday through Saturday from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m., the curbside pickup service will be available to those who have reserved material online or by phone.

Once a library patron’s items are ready to be picked up, they’ll be notified by text, email, or phone call.

NCPL has set a limit of 10 items per transaction.

According to the NCPL, books will be “quarantined” for 72-hours before they’re checked back in.

To reserve material for curbside pickup at Bell Library, visit NCPL’s website, or dial 812-853-5468 ext. 301.

In Kentucky, the Daviess County Public Library is also offering curbside pickup as the first phase in its reopening plan.

In Indiana, the Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library is not yet offering curbside pickup, but preparations are being made to do so.

