Newburgh Caregiver Sentenced to Work Release for Abuse of Disabled Person

A Newburgh man was sentenced to five years on therapeutic work release after pleading guilty to the 2017 abuse of a disabled individual who was in his care.

William Putty of Newburgh, Indiana, was a caregiver who was taking care of a 64-year-old person with several disabilities that required around-the-clock care for things like getting dressed and using the restroom.

Putty was accused in 2017 of abusing the person in his care by forcefully holding the victim in a headlock to give him nasal spray, causing the victim’s nose to bleed, and grabbing and bending his fingers back. Police said video evidence showed Putty committing the abuse.

He was terminated on September 14, 2017, after police said the incidents were found on video surveillance. Putty was arrested following an Evansville Police investigation in January 2018. He was charged with 11 counts of Battery of Bodily Injury To a Disabled Person.

Putty was first briefly employed at Easterseals, though the incident of abuse did not take place at an Easterseals facility, and there were no complaints filed against him during his employment there. Easterseals issued a statement in response to the incident since Putty was a previous employee.

After pleading guilty to charges of Battery of Bodily Injury To a Disabled Person in February 2020, Putty faced a maximum sentence of 66 years in prison.

On June 18, 2020, Putty appeared in the Vanderburgh Circuit Court and received his sentencing of five years on therapeutic work release.

