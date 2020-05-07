Newburgh Business Disinfects First Responder Vehicles for Free

Frontline workers are putting their lives at risk every day to assist the public during the coronavirus pandemic.

That’s why one Newburgh business owner is disinfecting the vehicles of such workers for free.

Former volunteer firefighter and current owner of Mr. Detail in Newburgh, Chris Seaton, is heading the operation, hoping to show thanks while helping those on the frontlines feel a little bit safer.

“They don’t have the option of not going to work, they don’t have the option of social distancing – they can’t stay six feet away from, you know, the people they’re interacting with – they have to get up close and personal with them,” said Seaton. “It’s our way of giving back to the community, it’s our way of saying thank you.”

Seaton’s offer extends to EMS, nurses, police, deputies, and fire department personnel.

The Evansville Police Department extended its thanks to Seaton in the form of a letter for the generously-offered services:

Friends at Mr. Detail This letter is to express the gratitude from the men and women of the Evansville Police Department for your donation of the ozone remediation treatment of our vehicles. While we are accustomed to having a good working relationship with our local businesses within our community, we were very impressed by your generosity. We certainly understand that these are challenging times for everyone, and we appreciate the fact that your associates, like our officers, are working every day during this pandemic. Our officers will work under much safer conditions due directly to your generosity. Your support and generosity has exemplified our motto, “In Partnership With The Community”. Thank you for your kindness. – Billy Bolin, Evansville Police Department Chief of Police

Seaton hopes more frontline workers take advantage of the offer in the days to come.

