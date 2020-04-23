Newburgh Area Food Pantry Reopens to Serve the Community, Faces New Problems

A Warrick County food pantry that had previously closed to stop the spread of COVID-19 is now back open to help those in need.

Volunteers at the Newburgh Area Food Pantry say they’re already seeing an increased demand in people in need of food.

Although the Newburgh Area Food Pantry is back open, new restrictions and a shortage of volunteers have put a strain on the pantry as it resumes service to those in need.

“Right now we operate under the same situation that individuals do, so we may be limited to five gallons of milk – well we need 10 – so we call on our volunteers to step up and help us bring that food to the pantry,” said Linda Gray, Co-Executive Director of the Newburgh Area Food Pantry.

The Newburgh Area Food Pantry is open from 9-11:30 a.m. every Monday, Wednesday, and Friday Morning and is located at 625 Frame Rd in Newburgh, Indiana.

To qualify for food assistance from the pantry, you do need to live in the area.

Comments

comments