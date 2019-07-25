Newburgh 12U Team Heads for Cal Ripken World Series

For the first time ever, the Newburgh Blue Knights 12u team will compete in the Cal Ripken World Series.



“It’s a major ordeal because that seems to be the last year of baseball at Little League or Cal Ripken age before they go to the bigger bases and the 60/90 fields so this is obviously a huge deal for us, for the community, for our Newburgh program and hopefully for the tri-state in general,” said Blue Knights Head Coach Marty Watson.

“It’s really exciting because this is probably a once in a lifetime opportunity to be in the world series like this,” said third baseman Isaac Mitsdarffer.



“It’s an amazing feeling. No other team from Newburgh has done this yet. It’s cool that we’re making history in Newburgh and people will remember this for a lifetime,” said Knights 1B/C Jace Watson.



The boys from Newburgh have been led by Coach Watson since they were 9, and they believe that relationship has paved the way for success.



“It’s been important for us because we don’t have different coaches each year. So we know what’s happening, we know how to run situations. And he’s probably the best coach I know, other than he’s my dad, I’ve watched videos of him play whenever he was in the minors and high school he knows his stuff I do know that,” said Watson.



“It’s good to have the same coach for a long time because you don’t have to change your routines and everything like that. When you have the same coach it;’s just easier for a lot of other things because when you do the same things in practice many times you don’t have to change every time you practice,” said Mitsdarffer.



Though this is their first time at the big dance, the team isn’t just happy to be there, they plan on doing some damage.



“We’ve been playing really good this year and seeing the other teams, I think we’ll have a shot if we just play our best and try our hardest,” said Mitsdarffer.



“It’s very exciting. We’ve never made it this far to the world series but we’ve always tried to make it each year. But that Southeast Lexington team, man they are good. But I think we can beat them this year,” said Watson.



The Blue Knights will battle the host team from Branson, Missouri on August 2nd at 7 p.m. for a chance to move on in the championship bracket.

