A young parent surrendered a newborn to a Hammond hospital Friday evening less than 30 days after it was opened.

The newborn was surrendered at Franciscan Health of Hammond where one of three boxes was set up last month.

The Safe Haven Baby Box Program allows parents to safely surrender their healthy newborn without fear of criminal charges.

According to the founder, this the 59th baby to be surrendered through the Safe Haven Baby Box Program.

Comments

comments