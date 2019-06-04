Newborn Hospitalized With Multiple Broken Bones

A Richmond, KY father is facing several charges after police after he severely injured a newborn girl.

Sean Dykes is accused of breaking more than two dozen bones in his newborn’s baby’s body.

Police say the child had been slammed on the ground multiple times. As a result, the girl had 27 broken bones. Dykes told officers he had Multiple Personality Disorder, had a lot of stress and went into a rage.

He went as far as to describe the violent acts using a teddy bear and apologized for his actions. He is being held in the Madison County Jail without bond.

Comments

comments