New Year’s Eve Parties Happening in Evansville, Owensboro
The new year is Wednesday, which means parties and other gatherings will happen throughout Indiana and Kentucky Tuesday night to ring in 2020.
44News has compiled a list of events and parties happening in Evansville and Owensboro:
EVANSVILLE
- New Year’s Eve 2020 at Tropicana Evansville: from Noon today to Jan. 1 at 1 p.m.:
- The PITS Black Tie Affair – New Year’s Eve at Bokeh Lounge, 1007 Parrett Street.
- NYE at Lamasco Bar and Grill, 1331 West Franklin St, Evansville: Local DJs DJ McNaughty, Laylow, Luuca Beats, and Murphy’s Horizon. 21 and over only
- NYE at Kevin’s Backstage Bar and Grill, 524 Main St, Evansville: Summer & the Sumthings perform from 9 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. $10 cover, 21 and older only.
- NYE at KC’s Time Out Lounge & Grill, 1121 Washington Square, Evansville: Radio Tokyo performs, there will be a midnight toast and party favors. $20 General Admission, 21 and older only.
- Germania Mannerchor NYE, 916 North Fulton Ave, Evansville: 8 p.m. to 12:30 a.m.
- Bar Louie’s Roaring 20s New Year’s Eve Party, 7700 Eagle Crest Blvd, Evansville: 7 p.m. to 2 a.m., Bar Louie Evansville is hosting a roaring 20’s themed New Year’s Eve Bash! Ring in 2020 the right way.
- New Year’s 2020 Bash, Fidel’s Bourbon Bar, 950 Parrett St:
- Evansville Skate World New Years Eve Bash, 1300 Fairfield Drive: 7 p.m. – 1 a.m.
- Tri-State NYE Bash at Party Central, 120 NW Martin Luther King Blvd: 10 p.m. – 3 a.m.
- Ring in the BREW Year, Haynie’s Corner Brewing Co, 56 Adams Ave: 5 p.m. to 1 a.m.
OWENSBORO
- Owensboro Convention Center New Year’s Eve Party 2019, 501 West 2nd St: 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m.
- 7th Annual Goldie’s New Year’s Eve Show at RiverPark Center, 101 Daviess St, Owensboro: 8 p.m. The show begins at 8 p.m. and will be followed by Moonlite breakfast at midnight.
- 2020 New Year’s Eve Party at O.Z. Tyler, 10 Distillery Road: 7 p.m. to 1 a.m.