New Year New You? Get Social in 2020!

The New Year generally finds us reflecting upon our past achievements, and what we want for our future —

Several of you have reached out and said that your New Year’s resolution is to get out and enjoy the area more, so to help you on your way to a “new year, new you’, here are some groups you’ll want to join, and unique events that you should check out.

Craft brew has been trending for more than a minute so much so that the number of breweries in Indiana have more than doubled in the last few years!

If you are the adventurous sort that loves to try new things and new suds I’ve found the group for you.



One club celebrates the suds every month!

About 4 and a half years ago…I’ve been into craft beer now for about 16 years and everybody has their group of friends they go try beers with… Well, I did the same thing, we d have beers together and try different things and I thought, you know what? It would be nice if we all could get together as a community get together and sample beers?

Put down a pint with like-minded lager lovers when you join Evansville Area Craft Beer Club.

If you’ve been following the bourbon trend and want to jump on board?

Learn, sip, socialize and give back to the community when you join Evansville Bourbon Society.

We are over 100 member strong at this point, and it has just grown exponentially. Every 3rd month we have special guests, Master Distillers, or Distributors of certain distilleries across the country.

If your New Year resolution is to get over your fear of public speaking, be the life of the party, increase your leadership skills, and be the master of every toast?

I’ve got the group for you.

With a national support organization, online resources, and community teams, Toastmasters can help you break down barriers, break the ice, and lose the knock-kneed feeling you have when called upon to speak.

Toastmasters is one of the greatest organizations around. It helps you to enhance your communications skill sets and also your leadership skills.

All it takes is just walking through the door. Once you do that, you’re introduced to a worldwide network of fellow Toastmasters who are willing to help you reach your professional goals.

New year, new you?

Your journey may start at one of these organizations.

Some other things to try?

Dare-aoke…which is exactly what it sounds like, Cabaret Nights in Owensboro (you can sign up to perform…or just watch) — or just catch a trivia night with friends, or Bar Bingo at Kevin’s Backstage Bar and Grill.

Get out and make the most of 2020!

And if you know of a group that you think is cool, let me know about them…you know I’ll check it out.

See more of our amazing area on Evansville’s YouTube Channel, The Best Day Ever Evansville.

And check out what’s happening on the city calendar before you head out for some fun!

