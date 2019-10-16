A New Winter Market Opens This Month

If you’re a fan of Bazaars and Farmers’ Markets, then you know that when Summer is gone, so are they.

One county has decided to remedy that and offer fresh produce, and artisanal goods, throughout the fall season!

The Warrick County Farmers Market has partnered with Warrick County Habitat for Humanity Restore to open a new winter market location on Saturdays from 9 to 1pm starting October 26th through December 21st. Located at 10622 Telephone Road inside Restore Building #1, the Farmers Market will provide a sheltered area for Vendors and Customers to enjoy farm fresh products into the holiday season. The market will feature a variety of produce, honey, meat and prepared foods.

The new market is open Saturdays from 9am to 1pm starting October 26th through December 21st at 10622 Telephone Road inside Restore Building #1.

