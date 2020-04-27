New Website Provides Hoosiers Free Mental Health Resources

The Indiana Family and Social Services Administration (FSSA) on Monday launched a new website called “Be Well Indiana” that will provide Hoosiers with free mental health resources that have been vetted by experts.

BeWellIndiana.org is designed to address the increase in anxiety, depression and other mental health issues caused by the coronavirus pandemic, including both first-time issues as well as preexisting mental health concerns.

According to the Indiana FSSA, the website will initially focus on various mental health challenges due to COVID-19, but will be updated regularly and will continue to evolve as a resource beyond the current crisis.

Hoosiers can visit the website to find trusted resources curated by FSSA’s Division of Mental Health and Addiction, including information ranging from coping mechanisms, crisis counseling, how to self-monitor for signs of stress, domestic violence resources, substance use disorder and recovery, and tips for helping children, youth and teens. Videos featuring medical experts, persons in recovery, and other practicing Indiana clinicians addressing specific mental health topics are also available on the site.

There are more resources available on the website, ranging from homeschooling tips, ways to work from home, information on coping with a job loss, and addressing medical questions and concerns. The site also includes resources for Hoosiers seeking help with insurance, unemployment, child care, food insecurity, and more.

For Hoosiers experiencing an increase in anxiety, mood swings, loss of sleep, change in sleep, uncertainty, and more, BeWellIndiana.org also provides a link to simple self-assessments, offered by Mental Health America, to help users determine if they could benefit from seeking mental health support. The immediate results provide a quick snapshot of your mental health and are not to be used as a medical diagnosis.

