A New Way to Think About Discipline

As the summer break nears an end, it is a good time to start implementing new routines and practices ahead of the school year.

4C of Southern Indiana joined Anchor Jessica Hartman on 44News This Morning to talk about Conscious Discipline.

Conscious Discipline includes multiple behavior management strategies for parents and teachers. The method also provides classroom structures that teachers can use to turn everyday situations into learning opportunities.

For more information head to the Conscious Discipline website and for help with a variety of childcare concerns reach out to 4C of Southern Indiana.

