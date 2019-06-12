New Video Shows More Abuse at Fair Oaks Farm

An animal rights group releases new undercover video showing workers at Fair Oaks Farms abusing adult cows on the property.

The video was released today by Animal Recovery Mission one week after a Miami-based group released video showing workers kicking, stabbing, and throwing calves at the farm.

The new video shows employees punching and hitting adult cows with poles and apparently breaking some of their tails.

During a farm tour including in the footage, a guide tells visitors that cows like the carousel, saying it’s “a joy ride for them.”

That and other video led to animal cruelty charges against three former employees.

