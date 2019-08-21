NEW Traveling Exhibit Coming to cMoe Next Month!

Coming this September through December: Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures in Action™!

Created by Minnesota Children’s Museum, Run! Jump! Fly! Adventures in Action is designed to promote the fun in and communicate the many benefits of physical activity.

Featuring the theme of action adventures popular in children’s books and movies, the homegrown exhibition invites visitors to jump into “Action Star Training” – play activities that build strength, coordination, balance and endurance.

Sponsored nationally by General Mills. Sponsored locally by Old National Bank Foundation.

And Educators’ Open House is September 26th!

