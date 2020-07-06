New Testing Sites Open This Week in Western Kentucky

There will be several opportunities for folks thoughtout western Kentucky to be tested for the coronavirus.

Starting July 7th – 9th, Kroger Health will operate a COVID-19 drive-thru testing site in Madisonville. The location will be the parking lot of Madisonville-North Hopkins High School. The site will be open from 7:30A.M. to 2:30P.M. Registration is requested to expedite the process, but not required.

To register for the Kroger Health testing site in Madisonville: https://www.thelittleclinic.com/drivethru-testing/schedule?fbclid=IwAR3959UzgwdJHULIYgnJJ-7lC9ixZ4btJjDrYKnqc3YxsBjY3Ihg76XKD18

In addition, the Green River District Health Department will operate different sites through its coverage area all next week. This includes:

JULY 7TH: McLean County Health Center, 2PM – 3:30PM

Ohio County Health Center, 9AM-10:30AM

JULY 8TH: Daviess County Health Center, 9AM – 11:30AM

Hancock County Health Center, 9:30AM – 11AM

Henderson County Health Center, 9AM – 11:30AM

Union County – Sturgis Fire Dept, 10AM-11AM

Union County – Whispering Meadows Fire Dept, 2PM to 3PM

Webster County Health Center, 9AM to 10AM

JULY 9TH: Henderson County Health Center, 9AM to 11:30AM

All testing is free and will require registration. To make an appointment for the testing, log onto https://healthdepartment.org

