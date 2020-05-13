New Testing Site Opens in Perry County

Less than a minute

Less than a minute

A new coronavirus testing site opened Wednesday at the Schergen’s Center in Perry County.

The Perry County Health Department said the testing site is by appointment only.

Patients must call to schedule an appointment for screening and assessment.

There are walk-up and drive-thru testing options.

Call 1-888-643-1116 or click here to schedule an appointment for screening and assessment.

The testing event was made possible through the partnership between the Indiana State Department of Health, OPTUM Serve, and county officials.

Related content:

Gov. Holcomb Announces Indiana Will See Large-Scale Testing Sites

Expanded, Free Coronavirus Testing Facilities Across Indiana Now Open

Posey County to Serve as COVID-19 Testing Site

Comments

comments