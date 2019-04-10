New Technology Helps Solve Rape Cases

Kentucky State Police says about 40% of sexual assaults are reported.

“Because every year Kentuckians report about 2,000 sexual assaults and we think nearly twice that amount go unreported,” says Master Trooper William Gregory.

Hali Wilkinson is a sexual assault survivor and knows first hand how difficult sexual assault cases can be.

“You report it and then, unfortunately, nothing happens,” says Wilkinson. “It’s rare that the cases can be proven which is why a lot of people don’t report it. They don’t report it because they are told it is their fault.”

Kentucky State Police unveiled groundbreaking technology. It’s a rapid DNA processing system.

“Basically what it is allowing us to do is to submit DNA and to receive results back on a potential match within two hours from testing,” says Master Trooper Gregory.

This could be a game changer for sexual assault cases.

Wilkinson says even though her perpetrators were not charged, she does not harbor any negative feelings.

“I don’t get mad at law enforcement for not being able to prove something that is incredibly hard to prove, even with evidence,” says Wilkinson.

Law enforcement officials say the more time that passes before a sexual assault case is reported, the harder it is to be proven. They hope this new technology will help victims get closure.

“What we hope that this does for us is that it will give victims the confidence to say, ‘you know what no longer is this a guessing game.'”

One tri-state sexual assault survivor says getting justice will put her mind at ease.

“It’s the fact that they would be behind bars,” says Wilkinson. “They could not do this to another person, but it’s tough.”

She says she will never forget what she has endured.

“I was disgusted with myself, but what do you do?”

Although, she won’t let this hold her back.

“You have to take steps to detach from it,” says Wilkinson. “I’m not going to let it stop me from living a free life.”

If you have been a victim of sexual assault, you can find resources to help here.

